Orgeron, BPCC’s Lovell among speakers at state high school coaches convention June 4-5

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will be among the guest speakers at the Louisiana High School Coaches Association Convention June 4-5 at the Shreveport Convention Center.

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and passing game coordinator Joe Brady are also among the scheduled speakers.

All three LSU coaches are scheduled to speak on the convention’s second day, Orgeron at 9 a.m. and Aranda and Brady at 10.

Bossier Parish Community College head men’s basketball coach Chris Lovell is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. on the convention’s opening day.

Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz is among the speakers on the first day along with Northwestern State head baseball coach Bobby Barbier and Louisiana-Lafayette running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.

Louisiana-Monroe head baseball coach Michael Federico and new North DeSoto head football coach Dennis Dunn are among the speakers on the second day.

The keynote speakers are Alvianne Brule’ (Tuesday, 2:10 p.m.) and Dr. Rob Bell (Wednesday, 1 p.m.).

Brule’ is the author of Dear Football Moms and Tips & Truths for Student-Athletes. According to her website, she wrote Dear Football Moms to “empower, inspire, and educate sports moms.”

She is an athlete advocate, NFL sports agent, philanthropist, businesswoman, mentor and occasional chef, according to the website.

Bell is a “mental toughness coach,” according to his website. He is also an author, including works such as No One Gets There Alone, No Fear: A Simple Guide to Mental Toughness and 50 Ways to Win: Pro Football’s Hinge Moments.

According to his website:

“Mental Toughness coaching is two-fold. It’s how we perform under pressure (those have-to moments) AND it’s how we deal, handle, and cope with the adversity, setbacks, and struggle.”