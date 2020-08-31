Princeton, LA – Oscar Allen “Buck” Spear, 87, is now sheltered in the arms of God. He was born in Lake End, near Coushatta, Louisiana on March 5, 1933 to Allen and Elmer Spear and passed away August 25, 2020.



A private family graveside service will be held at Haughton Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Bossier City, Louisiana. The service will be officiated by Deacon John Keith and song service will led by Brett and Marie Raab. Family will meet at Rose-Neath Bossier to join in procession out to the cemetery that will be led by the Patriot Guard Riders. At the service Oscar will be honored by a tribute conducted by the Department of Louisiana VFW Honor Guard District #12 with a 21-gun salute. Masks are required at all times, and social distancing will also be required. Oscar was a member of the First Baptist Haughton church. He cherished his fellowship with his Men’s #1 life group and friends.



Buck served his country as a proud Marine. He was a life member of Gandy Brown Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United states Post #4588 in Bossier City, Louisiana where he served in many offices. He served as Chaplain for his home post as well as the Department of Louisiana District #12 Honor Guard for many years. He was also a member of the Local Pelican #6 Military Order of the Cootie.



Oscar loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. His grandchildren and great grands were the love of his life.



Buck is survived by his loving spouse of sixty three plus years, Bonnie; daughter, Deborah Schultz and husband, Jim; granddaughter, Jennifer Rhea and husband, David; great grands, Natalie and Owen Michael; grandson, Christopher Allen Cox and wife, Heather; great grands, Tyler Allen, Emory, Ivey and Foster; sisters, Lee Bates and husband, Jim, Nell Lockhart and husband, Thomas, and a whole host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Waters, Jim Schultz, Michael Martin, John Keith, David Waters, and Johnny Keith.



The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and staff for their caring spirit. Thank you to all our Prayer Warriors, family, and friends for your faithful loving support.



The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Haughton Church Children’s Ministry at 105 East Washing Avenue, Haughton, Louisiana 71037 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

