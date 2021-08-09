Ouachita announces students named to Spring 2021 Dean’s List

194

ARKADELPHIA, Ark.—Ouachita Baptist University has named 367 students to its Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Ouachita Baptist University, a private liberal arts university in Arkadelphia, Ark., is in its 135th year as a Christ-centered learning community and is ranked the No. 2 “Regional College in the South” by U.S. News & World Report. In fall 2020, Ouachita recorded its highest enrollment in 25 years and its highest-ever four year graduation rate for the class of 2020. Learn more about the university’s highly personal approach, reflected in a student/faculty ratio of 13:1, at www.obu.edu.

The following Louisiana students were named to the Dean’s List:

Bossier City, La. – Molly Mize

Carencro, La. – Grace Sharon

Grand Cane, La. – Sarah Franklin

Monroe, La. – Anthony Freeman

Shreveport, La. – Jordan Fielder, Joseph Presley, Tally Turnbow, Sam Vickers

West Monroe, La. – Graham Scarborough

Wisner, La. – CJ Heckard