Outdoors: Former Parkway state wrestling champ among LDWF Enforcement Academy graduates

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Press Release

Former Parkway state champion wrestler Zachary Funderburk is among 19 cadets who graduated from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Academy Wednesday.

The new LDWF Enforcement Division agents, members of the 35th graduating class, participated in a ceremony in Baton Rouge.



After six months of training at the academy, the newly commissioned agents are ready to begin enforcing hunting, fishing and boating regulations that govern the use of the state’s natural resources.

Funderburk has been assigned to Webster Parish.

After winning back-to-back state championships at Parkway in 2014 and 2015, Funderburk had success at the collegiate level at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.

LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet was the keynote speaker at the graduation and told the cadets, “I congratulate each cadet for a job well done. While you have proven to be dedicated and impressive individuals, I know you have learned that you are best when working as a team. That’s my message and I could not be prouder of you. I pray that you will be safe today, tomorrow and forever.”



Col. Chad Hebert, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division, presented certificates and recited the Oath of Office making the cadet’s transition to commissioned agents official.

“These 19 cadets have proven they are ready for the next step in their careers after completing our six month training academy. We hope they all have long and successful careers as agents,” said Col. Hebert.

The other 18 new new agents are:



Ernest Reynolds, of Winnsboro, assigned to Tensas Parish

Zachary Spillers, of Farmerville, assigned to Morehouse Parish

Darrel Causey, of Glenmora, assigned to Avoyelles Parish

Nicholas Ortego, of Pine Prairie, assigned to LaSalle Parish

Callie Pitre, of Ville Platte, assigned to Avoyelles Parish

Rebecca Bercegeay, of Lafayette, assigned to Lafayette Parish

William Callegari, of Cypress, Texas, assigned to Calcasieu Parish

Trevor Benoit, of New Iberia, assigned to St. Mary Parish

John Stansbury, of Lafayette, assigned to St. Mary Parish

Joel Moncada-Rubio, of Glenmora, assigned to St. Mary Parish

Kyle Volentine, of Baton Rouge, assigned to Lafourche Parish

Ethan Arbour, of Denham Springs, assigned to Ascension Parish

Jake Fowler, of Kentwood, assigned to Tangipahoa Parish

Grayson Parker, of Lake Providence, assigned to Washington Parish

Dustin Slade, of Covington, assigned to St. Tammany Parish

Jimmie Daniel, of Madisonville, assigned to Jefferson Parish

Joshua Schilling, of Metairie, assigned to Plaquemines Parish

Austin Wiles, of Mandeville, assigned to St. Bernard Parish

During the graduation ceremony, Reynolds was awarded the physical fitness award for scoring the highest on the physical fitness assessment test.

Stansbury received the firearms award for the best marksman in the class. Arbour received the academic award for having the highest grades.

Arbour also won the overall award, which is a cumulative score from the firearms, academic and physical training categories.



At the academy, cadets train to enforce the state’s recreational boating laws, the state and federal wildlife and fisheries laws and general law enforcement work on the state’s many wildlife management areas.

The academy also covers general law enforcement training equal to that of other state law enforcement officers.



The graduating agents fill vacancies in LDWF’s Enforcement Division and will be assigned to a field-training officer for their first six months of duty.

Now part of the agency’s commissioned officer staff, the agents will join the ranks of those patrolling land and water to primarily detect game, fish and boating law violations.

These duties require travel into Louisiana’s forests, swamps, fields, streams, bayous, lakes, marshlands, the Gulf of Mexico and on the state roadway system.