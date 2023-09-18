Outdoors: National Hunting and Fishing Day set for Saturday

By Trey Iles, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day will be held Saturday at four locations across the state, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced.
Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, the Tom Merrill Recreation Area at Bodcau Wildlife Management Area in Haughton and Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe will host this year’s event, sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.
NHFD has become a tradition since its establishment in the early 1970s. Since then, every fourth Saturday in September is dedicated to Louisiana’s popular outdoor pastimes. LDWF introduced its first NHFD event in 1982 at the Monroe District Office, and in the following years, additional locations were added to its roster.
Each location’s event varies but all include exhibits on LDWF’s research and conservation efforts, shooting and fishing demonstrations, and exhibits from local chapters of Ducks Unlimited, the Safari Club and the Coastal Conservation Association, as well as local businesses.
Attendees can try their skills at the shooting ranges, fishing ponds and boating activities and learn about wildlife with live animal demonstrations.
Event details are as follows:
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge
480 Richmond Place Drive
Monroe, LA
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
318-343-4044
Waddill Wildlife Refuge
4142 North Flannery Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70814
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
225-765-2927
Woodworth Shooting Range
661 Robinson Bridge Road
Woodworth, LA 71485
8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
318-484-2276
Bodcau WMA
Tom Merrill Recreation Area
171 Ben Durden Road
Haughton, LA 71037
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
318-371-3050
For more information, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/nhfd.