Outdoors: North La. Wheelin’ Sportsmen banquet set for Friday

The North Louisiana Wheelin’ Sportsmen of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its annual banquet at Knights of Columbus Hall, 5400 E. Texas, on Friday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a social hour before dinner at 7.

Families can play games and enter raffles to win guns and other great items. There also will be silent and live auctions for exclusive framed art, guns, collectibles, sculptures, home furnishings and more.

Corporate sponsor tables that seat eight cost $585 and include a corporate sponsor gift. Small business sponsor tables that seat four cost $385.00 and include a sponsor gift. Couples sponsor is $275 and includes a sponsor gift.

Couples tickets are $70 and singles are $50 with Jakes (14-17) $15. All ticket prices include admission, dinner and a single one-year NWTF membership.

Proceeds from the event help provide people with disabilities or a wounded warrior the opportunity to reclaim an active lifestyle in the outdoors and preserve Louisiana’s hunting heritage.

“It’s about the opportunity not about the outcome,” said Wheelin’ Sportsmen’s Ronda Johnson in a press release. “If you tell a person with a disability to be there at 4 a.m. to hunt they will be waiting on you at 4 a.m. even if the weather is freezing/raining or just down right cold.

“We as hunters get up, get dressed and go to the woods whenever we want. It’s a little harder for them to make this happen. Takes planning and sometimes a lot of people to make this happen for them.”

During the 2018-19 hunting season the organization put 46 physically challenged hunters in the woods, according to the press release.

They harvested 22 deer, nine hogs and 50 frogs. Countless hours of planning and numerous volunteers were required to make the hunts happen.