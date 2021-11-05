Over 100 Charges Added to a Bossier City Man Previously Arrested for the Possession of Child Pornography

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives previously arrested Beau Helms on Oct. 21, 2021, on five counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images.



Detectives continued their investigation into Helms by performing a forensic examination of his electronic devices where they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography. Detectives also found sexual abuse involving animals on his devices and they also were able to discover that he used his devices to solicit a sexual encounter with a minor under the age of 13. Of the hundreds of images and videos found on Helms’ devices, detectives were able to identify 16 known victims, which lead to these charges:



11 felony counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles with $25, 000 per count.

6 felony counts Sexual Abuse of an Animal with a bond of $50,000 bond per count.

107 felony counts of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor (Victim under 13 years of age) with a $1,200,000.00 bond for all counts.



The total bond for Helms is set at $1,275,000.00.



Helms is currently booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and investigators say if anyone with information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418.