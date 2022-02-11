Overnight fire claims one life

On February 11, 2022 at 1:32 am Bossier City Police and Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1710 Alison Ave. Upon arrival, units found the home completely engulfed in flames. Fire units began to fight the fire while police units evacuated neighboring homes.



Tragically, one female resident of the home was unable to escape and died in the home. Another adult female was able to escape unharmed and one teenaged male was transported to Oschners Hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns. He is currently in good condition. Several of the family pets were also lost in the fire.



The Bossier City Fire Department and Louisiana State Fire Marshal are currently investigating the fire. More details will be released as this investigation proceeds.