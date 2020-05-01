Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport wants veterans to know they are missed

Veterans your Shreveport VA is Here—We Miss You!



Moving Forward Together

Over the next few weeks, your Shreveport VA hospital will expand services that include clinical procedures in surgery, specialty procedures, and outpatient care for both VA direct services and community care services.



Facemask

Beginning May 4, 2020, all staff and patients will be required to wear a barrier mask or face covering while at the Shreveport VA. Veterans without a face covering will be given a mask as they enter our screening areas. Veterans are encouraged to bring their personal face covering, when possible. No one will be allowed past the screening station or into the medical center without a mask.



Currently, our facility remains closed to all visitors.

For the past 60 days, the Shreveport VA has noticed the continued need for all types of virtual care, such as MyHealtheVet, VA Video Connect, and Telehealth. We intend to maximize these services for all patients preventing unnecessary travel and limiting large numbers of patients gathering in the medical center.



Telephone or Video Appointments – To set up telephone or video appointments, Veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans can learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.



Prescription Refills and Safety – Veterans should continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns. Veterans may request prescription refills and order shipments of medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill. VA’s Safe Home Environment handout provides information on safely storing medications in the home.



Drive-Thru Pharmacy – As a reminder, the Shreveport VA offers a drive-thru pharmacy. The pharmacy is open daily from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information about prescription pickup, or if there are pharmacy questions, please call 318-221-8411 ext. 5547.



Mental Health Information and Resources – VA provides information on ways for Veterans and their families to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak. Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as mental health resources, are available at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources.







Drive-Thru Testing

Drive-Thru testing is available from 9 a.m.-Noon and 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, for eligible Veterans. Appointments are preferred. Veterans who wish to be tested may use myhealth.va.gov to communicate via secure messaging. Veterans may also call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 to speak with their primary care team, who will submit the order for testing.



Our efforts will align with federal, state, and local guidance to support a safety culture that includes following physical distancing, and environmental cleaning recommendations outlined by the CDC. We will continue screening staff for signs of COVID-19 infection and that they have been cleared to work.



The safety of patients and employees continues to be our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving forward together, we will continue to provide exceptional care to our Veterans and maintain an environment that encourages employees to speak up, offer suggestions, and be heard. Your trust in VA is paramount. Safe care is our mission and our continuing commitment to you.



Your Shreveport VA continues to strongly encourage Veterans, staff members, and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu, and the common cold, and to follow the guidance of their local and state health care and emergency management officials.



Editor’s Note: Wearing a barrier mask limits the risk of spreading COVID-19 while allowing us to continue caring for our Veterans. Even a single case of community spread can put us all at risk.



IMPORTANT: Cloth masks are not considered Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), but are part of the CDC strategies to help slow the spread of COVID -19 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.



NOTE: Cloth masks should not be used by clinical staff while they are providing direct patient care.



CDC guidance for PPE: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/infection-control.html.