Overton Brooks VA Medical Center schedules relocation for pharmacy and lab services

Shreveport, LA – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center mobile lab service and drive-thru pharmacy will relocate on Monday, August 24.



Veterans will notice a more permanent exterior structure, delivering the most exceptional customer service expected from the Shreveport VA. The move takes place Saturday and Sunday. No interruption to service is expected.



The location is adjacent to the right of the main entrance when drivers use the main driveway from Stoner Avenue. Please see the diagram provided.



Service hours will remain the same. (Lab services: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Pharmacy hours: Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)



Parking Lot 8, near the Basement South Entrance, will return to Veterans Handicap Parking. Employees whose parking relocated to accommodate the Drive-Thru Pharmacy will return to their original handicap parking location.



The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center thanks Veterans for their patience, as the Shreveport VA continues to offer more face-to-face services.



For additional information call:



Lab services: 318-990-4345



Pharmacy: 318-990-4343