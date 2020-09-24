Overton Brooks VA Medical Center to offer flu shots on Saturday September 26th

The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will offer flu shots to enrolled Veterans this Saturday, Sept. 26, as part of a Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic, from 8 a.m.- Noon. If there has ever been a time to receive a flu vaccination, this flu season maybe that time. In addition to the COVID-19, influenza threatens millions of people each year. All Veterans are encouraged to receive the vaccine.



Veterans may arrive at the main hospital entrance and receive the flu vaccine without ever leaving their vehicle. There is no charge for the flu shot, and Veterans are reminded to bring their VA identification card.



A future Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic is scheduled for Oct. 3, from 8 a.m.- Noon. Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is located at 510 E. Stoner Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101.



Veterans who receive care at one of the outpatient Veterans clinics may take advantage of Flu Shot Clinics each Wednesday, thru Dec.16th; however, the Texarkana Veterans Clinic will have a final offering on Dec. 23.



Flu Shots are also provided during scheduled appointments or any Walk-In Visit.



The attached Flu-Shot Reminder Notice provides additional details and an excellent resource for the household.



Media interested in covering the event should contact the OBVAMC Public Affairs Office at 318-990-5571 or email vhashr_publicaffairs@va.gov.