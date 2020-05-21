Overton Brooks VA Medical Center Veterans Memorial Day Observance



Starting at 11 a.m. on Friday May 22, 2020, your Shreveport VA will conduct a Veterans Memorial Day Hot Dog Drive-Thru. The Hot Dogs are prepared by our Veterans Canteen Service and will be provided in paper bags with chips and condiments.



Employees passing the food items will wear the correct protective equipment and follow all CDC safety guidelines.



While it is difficult to conduct a traditional ceremony that appropriately observes Memorial Day, we want all ArkLATex Veterans to know we remember. We pause to honor the sacrifices that make our freedom possible.



The American Flag will line our main driveway, and employees will help maintain traffic flow and point vehicles in the right direction.



We hope our Veterans can safely visit our main facility this Friday, starting at 11 a.m., and share in this American Holiday tradition, but always remembering the meaning of Memorial Day.



Disclaimer: As long as hot dogs last.