Owner of Counseling Agency and Supervising Manager Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud Charges

Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook
announced that two individuals have entered guilty pleas before United States District
Judge Donald E. Walter in connection with a conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and
wire fraud.
Marty T. Johnson, 59, of Shreveport, Louisiana and Keesha Dinkins, 45, of Bossier
City, each appeared in United States District Court on October 25, 2021 and pleaded
guilty to federal charges. Johnson pleaded guilty to a Bill of Information charging him
with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud. Dinkins pleaded guilty to a
Bill of Information charging her with misprision of a felony charge of healthcare fraud.
Johnson and Dinkins each admitted to defrauding the Medicaid Program out of $3.5
million.
According to information presented to the court, Johnson owned and operated
Positive Change Counseling Agency (Positive Change) located in Shreveport, Louisiana,
from January 2013 to January 2018. Keesha Dinkins was a manager and supervisor at
Positive Change. Positive Change provided mental health rehabilitation and related
services to Medicaid beneficiaries in the Caddo and Bossier Parish areas. From 2014 to
January 2018, Johnson submitted and caused to be submitted fraudulent claims for
mental health rehabilitation and non-emergency transportation services on behalf of
Positive Change. Dinkins knew that Johnson submitted these fraudulent claims that she
and Johnson both knew were not performed or rendered. These fraudulent claims
resulted in Positive Change receiving payments from Medicaid to which it was not
entitled.
Johnson admitted to paying individuals money to enroll with Positive Change,
increasing the capacity for Positive Change to bill Medicaid for services that were not
rendered. Johnson instructed employees, and Dinkins supervised those employees, at
Positive Change to create false client files to conceal from Medicaid and insurance
company auditors and inspectors that it had not performed the services related to its
previously submitted claims which had already been reimbursed by Medicaid. In order
to create these false client files, sections from different client documents were physically
cut to create inserts which were glued into blank client log templates. These templates
with the glued inserts were then photocopied to create the appearance of legitimate
documents. Johnson and Dinkins supervised and knowingly and willfully instructed the
employees that were creating these false client files to place the false and fictitious
photocopied, cut and pasted, documents into the client files. Johnson and Dinkins knew
that these false client files were used to conceal from Medicaid officials that Positive
Change did not render the services in the claims submitted by it and paid by Medicaid.
In addition, Johnson knowingly caused Positive Change to use Medicaid
recipients’ names and identification information without their knowledge or consent to
submit fraudulent claims for mental health rehabilitation and non-emergency
transportation.
Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, 2 years of supervised
release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Dinkins faces a maximum sentence of 3 years in
prison, 1 year of supervised release, and a find of up to $250,000.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General,
Louisiana State Attorney General’s Office – Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and FBI are
investigating this case and it is still ongoing. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Earl M. Campbell
and Cadesby B. Cooper are prosecuting the case.
If you have any information pertaining to this or any other type of Medicaid fraud,
please contact the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector
General at 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477) or the Louisiana Medicaid Fraud Hotline at
1-800-488-2917.