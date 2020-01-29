Owner of horse in Plain Dealing being sought

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a horse found on Antrim Road in Plain Dealing on Jan. 24.

The horse is brown and white and was found wandering in the front yard of a residence. No one in the area claimed ownership, and the horse was taken into custody by a loose livestock contractor with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

The rightful owner may claim the animal after proper identification of the horse and payment to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for the costs of care and custody before the horse will be released. The owner has until Feb. 10 to claim the horse before it will be sold at public auction. Contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.