Owner of Stray Livestock Sought

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray head of cattle found in South Bossier Parish.

A steer calf was found on a pipeline near the 1200 block of Moran Street on October 31st. The steer calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag that may assist with identification.

The animal will be held for 10 days before it will be taken to the nearest sales barn to be sold. All costs incurred for the care of this animal are the responsibility of the owner.



If you believe this is your animal and you can identify it, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.