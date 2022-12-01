Owner of Stray Livestock Sought

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray head of

cattle found in East Bossier Parish.



A calf was located near Petty Lane in Haughton on November 22nd, 2022. The calf was

rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit

number that may assist with identification.



The animal will be held for 10 days before it will be taken to the nearest sales barn to be

sold. All costs incurred for the care of this animal are the responsibility of the owner.



If you believe this is your animal and you can identify it, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office at (318) 965-2203.