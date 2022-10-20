Owner of Stray Livestock Sought

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of this stray head of cattle

found in South Bossier Parish.



The animal was found by a local farmer on Fairview Point Road in Elm Grove on October 14 and

penned for safety. The animal has no brand or ear tag information.



The animal will be held for 10 days before it will be taken to the nearest sales barn to be sold. All

costs incurred for the care of this animal are the responsibility of the owner.



If you believe this is your animal and you can identify it please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at

(318) 865-2203 or the LADF Livestock Brand Commission at (318) 949-3225.