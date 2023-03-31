Parade at Louisiana Boardwalk Saturday

Saturday, April 1 the Louisiana Boardwalk will be hosting a parade in honor of the Bossier High School Basketball team’s State Championship win. The Bossier Bearkats won the LHSAA Non-Select Division II state title in Lake Charles earlier in March.

The parade will begin near Nike at 11am and continue under the Texas Street Bridge where they will host a Pep Rally in the team’s honor. Join the team, Coach Justin Collins, the Bossier High Band, cheerleaders, and dance teams from several Bossier schools for this great community event in honor of these talented young men.