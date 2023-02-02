Parish athletes make college choices official on National Signing Day

Athletes from around the parish made their college choices official on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Five Parkway players are headed to the next level.

Offensive lineman Jake Morton and defensive lineman Kris Mesloh are joining Centenary College’s new program. The Gents’ first official season won’t be until 2024 but they are planning to play an unofficial schedule this season.

Mesloh was a first-team All-Parish selection and Morton was second team.

All-State running back Jaylan White, the District 1-5A and All-Parish co-Offensive MVP, is headed to Butler (Kans.) Community College.

Center Chandler Davis is going to East Texas Baptist. All-Parish defensive end Ray Mayweather is going to Lane College.

While he did not sign Wednesday, linebacker Barrett Newman, the All-Parish Defensive MVP, announced his commitment to Liberty University on social media.

Three members of Airline’s District 1-5A championship team are going to play at the next level.

Receiver Daxton Chavez, who shared Offensive MVP honors on the All-Parish team, is headed to Louisiana Tech.

First-team All-Parish receiver Cam Jefferson signed with Arkansas-Monticello. Kylin Jackson is going to East Texas Baptist.

Haughton All-Parish first-team linebacker Connor Blank signed with Southern Arkansas and first-team offensive lineman Peyton Polk is going to Louisiana.

Three Benton athletes, including two baseball players, made their choices official.

Receiver Pearce Russell, who shared Offensive MVP honors on the All-Parish team, is headed to Arkansas State.

Sawyer Simmons, a first-team All-Parish pitcher last season, signed with LSU Eunice. Catcher Gavin Jacobs signed with Ouachita Baptist.

Receiver Elijah Harper, who played for Elm Grove and then Parkway as a freshman before transferring to Red River when his father, Jeff, became head coach, there signed with Southern Arkansas.

Two Bossier football players are being celebrated in a ceremony Monday afternoon. First-team All-Parish defensive lineman Christian Johnson is going to Navarro College. Johnson also played linebacker and running back.

Defensive back Ja’karvis Guice is going to Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

— Featured photo by Randy Brown