Parish broadband committee meets meets to move forward on rural internet

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

The Bossier Parish Broadband Study Committee meet with US Wifi representatives Tuesday to discuss ways to bring internet to rural residents in Bossier Parish and possible partnership between the Parish and US Wifi.

The Broadband committee and US Wifi representatives agreed to conduct an equipment test study in approximately two weeks to help determine high-speed Internet connectivity throughout rural Bossier Parish.

Mounted signal equipment will be placed on the Bossier Parish Courthouse tower and receivers will be placed at a few selected residences homes in the testing location to check signal strength and quality.

As previously reported by the Press-Tribune, at last week’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, the jury unanimously approved to bring high-speed internet service to one rural area of Bossier Parish.

A 150 foot-pole will be installed on a property just off Linton Cutoff Road in Cypress Creek Ranch subdivision.

District 3 Bossier Parish Police Juror and Chairman of the broadband study committee, Philip Rodgers said, “We are excited about this tower coming. We will have another meeting with US Wifi about a partnership with US Wifi and the parish about making these poles parish-wide and working with the parish. This is just the start.”

US Wifi is a Louisiana based high-speed internet provider specializing in rural, under-served, and challenging coverage areas.