Parish engineer updates Police Jury about damaged roads

Bossier Parish’s highway department is looking at a busy 2022 with several projects scheduled for the bid process and others set for reconstruction as part of the parish road program.



Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told members of the police jury Wednesday that six Task Orders to reconstruct asphalt roads damaged by flood waters, paid by funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), are set for the bid process. Each task order represents a series of asphalt roads.



Also, some parish roads that have been damaged by heavy truck traffic are scheduled for reconstruction this year, Hudson said. Those include Mayflower Rd., Dalrymple Rd., Coleman Rd. and Franklin Rd.



Hudson told jury members that construction has been completed on a turn lane on Linton Rd. at its intersection with Airline Dr. And, he added, a new Linton Rd. bridge over Flat River, a project funded by the police jury, has been completed and striping should be completed next week.



Also at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:

Reappointed Michael Smith to the Benton-Parish MPC Board of Appeals for a five-year term, term to expire April 30, 2027.

Reappointed Doug Rogers to the board of directors for Bossier Parish Communications District No. 1 for a four-year term, term to expire March 1, 2026.

Reappointed Andy Holley to the board of directors for Bossier Parish Communications District No. 1 for a four-year term, term to expire March 1, 2026; joint appointment with the city of Bossier City.

Appointed Paul Marshall to the board of directors for Bossier Parish Communications District No. 1 for a four-year term, term to expire March 1, 2026; joint appointment with the city of Bossier City.