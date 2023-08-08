Parish middle schools add growing sport of volleyball

The sport of volleyball has shown tremendous growth in Bossier Parish in the past decade. It’s opened up more opportunities for girls to participate in athletics.

The growth is continuing with the addition of the sport at all six parish middle schools.

Teams will begin a five-match district round-robin schedule Aug. 24. Each team will play one game a week through September.

“Having middle school volleyball is going to make a tremendous impact on the sport for our community,” Airline Head Coach Regina Digilormo said. “Over the past decade, we have seen so much growth in this sport.

“Ten years ago, we were the one of the only schools to offer volleyball in our area within our district games in Lake Charles and Lafayette area. Now, the majority of schools in our area not only offer the sport, but are competing with and beating established teams throughout the state.”

Girls volleyball has grown rapidly nationwide with a participation increase of 8.5 percent since 2012, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

In the 2022 sports participation survey, the sport was one of only two girls and boys sports to show an increase in participation from 2018-19, the last time the survey was conducted.

Volleyball was the second-most popular girls sport, just a few thousand participants behind outdoor track and field.

The popularity of the sport at the high school and club levels didn’t go unnoticed by T.O. Rusheon principal Mitch Maxwell, who spearheaded the effort to have it offered at parish middle schools.

“We’re always looking at things that would be of interest to students and their families,” Maxwell said. “Several years ago we added soccer when I was an assistant here.

I wanted to do something to get more of our girl population involved. I knew that the communities of Benton and South Bossier, those places, all had pretty active volleyball groups.

“So I just put it out there to see what the interest was at the different schools and sure enough it was high. We received several phone calls from parents wanting to know why they didn’t have volleyball so it was an easy sell and an easy add.”

Maxwell said finding coaches has been relatively easy at each school. At Rusheon, he said there were already two members of the staff who played in high school. One also had experience coaching in South Louisiana.

“My understanding is most schools found somebody right there on their campus,” he said. “That shows you how it’s really taken off for a while now.”

Digilormo and Parkway Head Coach Barbara Curry conducted a clinic in July for the coaches with emphasis on practice planning, rotation, scorekeeping and line judging.

Maxwell said some schools are putting together two teams because of the number of players who have tried out.

Forty came to tryouts at Rusheon and the full squad has participated in summer workouts.

Needless to say, the middle school programs will benefit the high school programs. Players without experience at the club level with enter programs with a knowledge of the fundamentals of the game.

“Offering the sport to middle schoolers will reduce the barrier to entry for young ladies interested in competing in this game,” Digilormo said. “It makes our sport more accessible to the youth in our community, and develops players earlier than learning the sport in their freshman year.”

Airline, Haughton, Parkway and Benton currently have programs. The Airline program, which started in 2014, is the oldest. Haughton followed one year later.

Maxwell is hopeful that Bossier will start a program with the interest shown at Rusheon, a feeder school.