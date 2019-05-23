Parish offers alternate route for commercial traffic during Swan Lake Road closure

Phase one of the Swan Lake Road extension as part of the north/south corridor has reached the Flat River bridge expansion point.

Contractors are currently driving pilings to get ready for work on the bridge to get into full gear. Beginning Friday, May 24, Swan Lake Road will be closed from Duckwater Landing north to just past the construction site.

Work is expected to be completed by the first of August. In preparation for the road closure, an alternate route has been prepared for commercial traffic.

Commercial operators can turn off Airline Drive at Wemple Road and proceed east to Cross Creek. Turn left onto Lakewood Point Drive for one mile, then turn right on Duckwater Landing. That will lead to Swan Lake Road where traffic will turn south.

For additional information please contact the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit at 318-549-1546.