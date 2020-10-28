Parish ousts Library Board member over residency issues

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

At last week’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, the Jury voted to dismiss Carolyn Logan, a member of the Bossier Parish Library Board of Control, due to her not residing in Bossier Parish.

On October 7, 2020, an email was sent to Heather McEntee, Director of Bossier Parish Libraries, requesting verification of Logan’s residence. On October 8, 2020, McEntee emailed back stating that Logan’s residence is located in Doyline. On October 12, 2020, Logan contacted the police jury office stating that McEntee directed her to contact the police jury office to provide information pertaining to her residence.

Logan stated that she lives in Doyline. She also further stated that she is a taxpayer in Webster Parish and also owns property in Bossier Parish in which she pays taxes.

“Going back and looking at the records, we have come to the conclusion that in order for someone to serve on the library board you have to be a resident of Bossier Parish. You have to live in Bossier Parish, not own property in Bossier Parish. You can own property in Bossier Parish but you have to have a residence and address here. Pay an electric bill, water bill, [or] sewer bill in Bossier Parish to be considered a resident of Bossier Parish,” said District 1 Police Juror Bob Brotherton.

After voting to dismiss Logan from her position on the Bossier Parish Library Board, the jury nominated District 9 Bossier Parish Police Juror Charles Gray to fill the position.

The Jury also approved: