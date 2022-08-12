Parish-wide burn ban lifted

The Bossier Parish Police Jury announced on Thursday August 11 that a parish-wide burn ban (implemented on July 14) has been lifted, effective immediately, according to an announcement by the fire chiefs in Bossier Parish.



Bossier Parish Police Jury President Tom Salzer signed the order terminating the state of emergency and officially lifting the ban. According to the termination order, the parish fire chiefs agree that due to recent rainfall, conditions have improved to the point that the burn ban is no longer necessary.