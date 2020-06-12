Parish wide mobile drive-through testing begins next week

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Parish wide mobile drive-through testing for COVID 19 was rescheduled due to a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico last week.



Testing will be available in Bossier Parish at designated locations beginning June 15 and continuing through June 29, according to Ian Snellgrove, director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (BOHSEP).



BOHSEP has coordinated with the state Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Department of Health to establish locations and dates for the tests. Schools, mayors’ offices and local law enforcement are also lending assistance.



Officials said there would be no charge for the tests.



Dates and sites for the tests, which will be conducted from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day, include:



• June 15 and 17: Haughton at the Haughton Middle School, 250 champion Shores Haughton.• June 19 and 23: Plain Dealing at the Plain Dealing High School, 300 Vance Rd Plain Dealing.• June 25 and 29: Bossier Century Link Center, 2000 Century Link Drive, Bossier City.



An RV will be set up by the National Guard in the parking lots on the specified mornings. This will be a drive through COVID testing site only.



No one will be exiting vehicles.



Persons tested must be at least 18 years old and must provide a valid driver’s license. Provisions have been made for 50 tests each day.

