Fields at the Lawson Bo Brandon Sports Complex near Princeton will be closed

beginning Monday, Oct. 17 through January, 2023, according to Bossier Parish

Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier.



Saucier said parks and recreation workers will be conducting field repair and

improvements during that time period. Individuals are asked to refrain from using

the fields. Batting cages at the park will remain open but adult supervision is

required.