Parkway, Caddo Magnet students to receive Independence Bowl Foundation and Willis-Knighton Health System scholarships

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Technologies Director of Media and Community Relations

For the 16th consecutive year, the Independence Bowl Foundation and Willis-Knighton Health System are partnering to award a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior from both Bossier and Caddo Parishes, and the 2021 recipients of the Willis-Knighton/Independence Bowl Foundation Community Service Scholarship are Brianna Cooley from Parkway High School and Ruhani Sachdeva from Caddo Magnet High School.

Cooley has achieved great success in the classroom, accumulating a 4.154 GPA, but she has also excelled in countless other areas. She balanced her educational success while lettering in varsity tennis, varsity cheer, varsity swim and varsity track and field.

Brianna has collected numerous honors throughout her high school career – including the Presidents Volunteer Service Award, Finalist for the Military Child of the Year, JROTC Kitty Hawk Honors Society and JROTC Superintendents Scholastic, among others.

Brianna Cooley

Sachdeva, the 2021 representative of Caddo Parish, is graduating from Caddo Parish Magnet High School. She has excelled tremendously in the classroom – boasting a 4.875 GPA. During her senior year, she has been named a 2021-22 National Merit Semifinalist and a Bruce J. Heim Scholar. She has racked up numerous academic honors throughout her high school career – including AP Scholar with Distinction, UN Association Ambassador Award, Louisiana State Science Bowl 3rd Place and CTMUN Honorable Delegate, among others.

Ruhani has been an active member and leader of a variety of organizations over the past four years – serving as the President of UNICEF (CMHS Chapter), the National Honor Society and Model United Nations this year. During her four years at Caddo Magnet High, she has also been Secretary of UNICEF (CMHS Chapter), the National Honor Society and Greens Club. Sachdeva has also been an active member of numerous organizations.

Sachdeva has not only been a leader in the classroom, but also in the community, as she has put in countless hours to assist our local community. Her main service project has been “Made by Kaur,” in which she started a nonprofit Etsy shop. All of the proceeds from this entrepreneurship endeavor were donated to local and international charities. In her time, she marketed items, filled orders and accounted for business.

Ruhani Sachdeva

— Photos courtesy of Radiance Technolgies Independence Bowl