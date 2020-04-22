Parkway, Haughton athletes make coaches’ All-State teams

Parkway senior wrestler Joshua Keeler and Haughton junior soccer player Madeline Milton have been named to coaches’ All-State teams.

Keeler was named first team in the 126-pound weight division by the Louisiana High School Coaches Association.

Milton was named to the Division II second team by the Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Keeler won the Division I championship at the state tournament in February at the CenturyLink Center. He defeated Ethan Castex of Brother Martin 7-1 in the championship round.

According to trackwrestling.com, Keeler finished the season 40-5.

Milton was the MVP on the All-District 1, Division II team. She scored 34 goals and helped Haughton reach the second round of the playoffs.