Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing

On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-

year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school.



Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by

other students during class. The incident was not reported to the SRO or PHS

Administration until Thursday. Once notified, the SROs and BSO Detectives immediately

began an investigation into the matter and conducted several interviews with witnesses and

the suspect. The suspect was ultimately arrested for one count of Terrorizing and booked

into Ware Detention Center.



“Every threat, whether real or perceived, against a school in Bossier Parish will be taken

seriously and will be thoroughly investigated by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff

Whittington.



Sheriff Whittington also added, “I would like to encourage both parents and students to

remember that if they see something, say something when it comes to threatening

comments or actions. All threats against schools, whether said in a joking manner or not,

can lead to serious consequences.”