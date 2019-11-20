Parkway students get chance to cover Trump Rally in Bossier City

On November 14, 2019, three Bossier Parish high school students along with two sponsors attended the President Donal Trump Rally in support of Eddie Rispone.

The teachers, Julie Edwards and Gretchen Phillips, teach a broadcasting class at Parkway High School known as KPAW News. The three students — Lindsey Hudson, Anna Dabbs, and Hannah Wilder — are AP Honor seniors at Parkway High School.

Opportunity approached for the students to do a story on President Trump when Ms. Edwards applied for students to receive press passes and it was approved. They arrived at 9:30 a.m. and the Parkway students started setting up their equipment on the press platform.

“It was a great experience, definitely an eye opener on the things the press endures,” said Hudson.

Newscasters were impressed that the students were the only Bossier Parish students on the press platform. They also gave the students feedback, pointers, and ideas of what to record.

“I was able to see major cooperation’s and interact with other anchors and cameramen,” said Dabbs.

Parkway students were able to meet Director of Communications for President Trump Tim Murtaugh, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker.

“I am thankful Ms. Edwards and Mrs. Phillips for a once in a lifetime opportunity that I will always remember,” Wilder said.

The “hands-on” real world application is something these students were granted that only a few were allowed. They will take this experience with them to their future broadcasting careers.

“I am very proud of these students representing Bossier Parish and even more that they represented Parkway,” said Edwards.