Parkway Teacher bound for Brussels

Parkway High teacher Meredith McGovern will be bound for Brussels soon after the 2018-19 school year ends.



As one of only 12 educators selected, McGovern will be traveling with a delegation of K-12 and post-secondary educators to Belgium in mid-June to gain firsthand knowledge about the European Union through a study at the European Union Parliament.



The trip is coordinated through the University of Pittsburgh Center for European Studies and funding is provided by a “Getting to Know Europe” grant from the European Delegation to the United States.



The trip itinerary includes visits to the U.S. Mission to the European Union, meetings with top European Union officials, and presentations on human rights initiatives within the EU. The trip will culminate with the writing and publishing of curriculum on the European Union.

