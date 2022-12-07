Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams named 2022 Carl Mikovich Sportsperson of the Year

Parkway senior basketball player Mikaylah Williams has been named Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Sportsperson of the Year.

It’s the third time since 2014 the Independence Bowl has honored an an amateur athlete from the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

Williams will be honored at the 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23, with the award.

Williams is the No. 1 high school girls basketball player in the nation according to AGSR, Prospects Nation, Jr. All-Star National Rankings and ESPN HoopGurlz.

She is the headliner of the 2022 LSU signing class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country by ESPN.

Williams is the reigning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year – a season in which she led Parkway to a 34-3 record and a state championship appearance while averaging 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals as a junior.

“Mikaylah is an incredibly special student-athlete,” said LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey after Williams signed her letter of intent on Nov. 9.

Being from North Louisiana, Mikaylah chose to stay home and compete for championships as a Tiger.

“Her immense talent, combined with her unmatched work ethic sets her apart – making her the top player in the country. LSU fans you are in for a treat.”

While being a Louisiana and national star, Williams has also enjoyed tremendous success on the international circuit as a three-time gold medalist with Team USA.

On the summer circuit in Hungary, she was an integral part of Team USA who won the FIBA U17 World Cup and the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup. The six-foot guard was named MVP in the latter.

The success Williams enjoyed during her junior year has continued in her senior year.

The LSU-signee was named a finalist for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year watch list on Nov. 16.

She was the only junior in the country to be named a finalist for the 2022 Naismith Player of the Year.

Her mindset sets her apart,” said Parkway Head Coach Gloria Williams to Caroline Makauskas of Just Women’s Sports. “Her discipline sets her apart when it comes to training. In the classroom, it sets her apart — she’s a 4.0 student — and her work ethic just sets her apart from everyone else.

“She’s a top-notch kid raised by great parents, and it’s bred in her. She communicates with her teammates on and off the court. She’s just that kid.”

Williams joins golfers Sam Burns (2014) and Phillip Barbaree, Jr. (2015) as recent amateur standouts from the Shreveport-Bossier City area to be honored with the Carl Mikovich Sportsperson of the Year Award.

Many of the greatest athletes and sports figures from Shreveport-Bossier City have been honored with the award – including NFL players Dak Prescott (2019), Morris Claiborne (2013) and Arnaz Battle (2002); professional golfers Hal Sutton (1983), David Toms (1997) and Burns; sportscaster Tim Brando (1992); and MLB players Todd Walker (1998) and Scott Baker (2007). Joe Delaney was posthumously honored as the Carl Mikovich Sportsperson of the Year in 2021.

The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be the 46th playing of Shreveport’s annual college football bowl game—set to kick off on Friday, December 23 at 2 p.m. CT between the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston Cougars.

