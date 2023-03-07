Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams named Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year

McDonald’s All American Games Press Release

CHICAGO — Parkway star Mikaylah Williams received many honors during her high school career, but none bigger than this one.

Williams has been named the 2023 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year, one of high school hoops’ most prestigious honors. Isaiah Collier of Wheeler High School in Georgia was named boys Player of the Year.

Chosen by the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee and the Wootten Family, both players continue the award’s legacy of greatness, which not only celebrates monster numbers on the court, but also salutes all-star success in the classroom and in the community. Williams and Collier will join the rest of this year’s finalists at Toyota Center in Houston for the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games on Tuesday, March 28.

For more than four decades, the McDonald’s All American Games has been a steppingstone for basketball’s best athletes. The Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year Award has been given annually since 1997 in honor of Morgan Wootten, the late chairman of the Games’ Selection Committee and Basketball Hall of Fame Coach.

Collier and Williams join a long list of stars to have been named to the honor – including LeBron James (’03), Dwight Howard (’04), Candace Parker (’04), Maya Moore (‘07), Azzi Fudd (’21) and so many others.

“This award means so much to our family, as my father always sought to create well-rounded basketball players. It was just as important to him to coach a person who succeeded in the classroom and community, not just on the court,” said Joe Wootten, Chairman of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

“Mikaylah and Isaiah truly represent my dad’s legacy as 2023 recipients of this award. They are such good people who are also amazing basketball players. I know they are going to continue to do great things in the future.”

Mikaylah Williams

A true leader in all aspects of her life, Mikaylah Williams is a three-sport athlete, a highly rated class of 2023 prospect, a top performing student in her class and a frequent volunteer. The LSU commit has a passion for giving back, which has led Williams and her teammates to orchestrate an annual Easter egg hunt for her school’s students with disabilities.

Williams also regularly participates in activities at Parkway High School throughout the year, promoting inclusivity within the school’s community.

Williams is nationally recognized for her academics and serves as a student ambassador for her high school.

Isaiah Collier

A top point guard prospect in the Class of 2023, Isaiah Collier is no stranger to assisting others. The USC commit is celebrated as a community champion, working to uplift teammates, neighbors and strangers in the greater Atlanta region.

Collier is a member of numerous philanthropic endeavors, including those focused on clothing and food and insecurity, mentorship and environmental issues, often volunteering on a monthly basis. He is also a member of various academic clubs and organizations.

“Every year, the entire McDonald’s All American class reminds us that the next generation of the sport is in great hands with so many high-character players.

“Our 2023 Morgan Wootten National Players of the Year, Mikaylah and Isaiah, are no exception,” said Vicki Chancellor, Atlanta-based McDonald’s Owner/Operator and Chair, McDonald’s USA Franchisee Marketing Committee.

“The work that Isaiah and Mikaylah put in their neighborhoods represent the best of who we are as a McDonald’s All American Games family. They— along with each of our ’23 All Americans— have such bright futures, and we can’t wait to see them hit the floor in Houston.”