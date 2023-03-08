Parkway’s Williams named state’s Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight year

Gatorade Player of the Year Press Release

CHICAGO — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Mikaylah Williams of Parkway High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Williams is the first Gatorade Louisiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Parkway High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Williams as Louisiana’s best high school girls basketball player. Williams joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Kiki Rice (2021-22, Sidwell Friends School, Washington, D.C.), Paige Bueckers (2019-20, Hopkins High School, Minn.), Nneka Ogwumike (2007-08, CyFair High School, Texas), and Candace Parker (2003-04 & 2002-03, Naperville Central High School, Ill.).

The state’s returning Gatorade Player of the Year, the 6-foot-1 senior guard led the Panthers to a 30-5 record and the non-select Division I state championship.

Williams averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game through 34 games. A two-time finalist for the Naismith Girls Basketball National Player of the Year award, she is a 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game selection and a member of the Nike Hoop Summit Team USA squad.

Williams has volunteered locally at a women and children’s shelter and on behalf of Operation Christmas Child. She has also donated her time as part of multiple community service initiatives with her church youth group. “Mikaylah is a generational talent,” said Keith Greene, head coach of Captain Shreve High School. “She is very tough to game plan for because of how well-rounded of a player that she is. She can do any and everything on the court. The thing I like most about her is she is a very selfless superstar.”

Williams has maintained a weighted 4.0 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball on scholarship at Louisiana State University this fall.

Two-time winner Williams joins recent Gatorade Louisiana Girls Basketball Players of the Year Jeriah Warren (2020- 21, LaGrange High School), JerKaila Jordan (2019-20, John Curtis Christian School), and Tiara Young (2018-19, Walker High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

