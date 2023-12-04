PARTICIPATE IN THE HOUR OF CODE AT SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY DEC. 4 – 10

Computers are everywhere, changing every industry on the planet, but fewer than half of all schools teach computer science. That is why Shreve Memorial Library is joining the mission to introduce students to coding and computer science by participating in the Hour of Code, during Computer Science Education Week, December 4 through December 10. Children and teens are invited to visit Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout the week for a one-hour introduction to coding and computer science.

The Hour of Code, organized by the nonprofit Code.org and over 100 others, is a global movement that believes the students of today are ready to learn critical skills for 21st-century success. “The Hour of Code is designed to demystify code and show that computer science is not rocket science – anybody can learn the basics,” said Hadi Partovi, founder and CEO of Code.org “Over 100 million students worldwide have tried an Hour of Code. The demand for relevant 21st-century computer science education crosses all borders and knows no boundaries.”

Beginning Monday, December 4, Shreve Memorial Library branches will offer a wide variety of coding and computer science programs for children and teens during Computer Science Education Week. Participants can explore the world of coding through one-hour long tutorials on an assortment of coding platforms and experience hands-on learning through Minecraft and CodeCombat, a new online resource available through Shreve Memorial Library that teaches coding through video game play. All programs are free and open to the public, and prior experience in coding, computers or video games is not required to participate.

Programs will be held at the following library branches on the dates and times listed below. All programs are one hour long, unless otherwise noted.

Monday, December 4

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM Drop-In Program: Using the Binary Code at Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

11:30 AM – 5:00 PM Free Coding Game for Kids at Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City

3:30 AM Kids’ Hour of Code at Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

4:00 PM Hour of Code: CodeCombat at David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

4:30 PM You Can Code (Ages 6 – 11) at Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue

Tuesday, December 5

11:30 AM – 5:00 PM Free Coding Games for Kids at Oil City Branch

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Drop-In Program: Introduction to CodeCombat at Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street,

Blanchard

4:00 PM Hour of Code at Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

4:30 PM Hour of Code at North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street

Life 4 Teens: Hour of Code at North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

Teen Tuesday: Hour of Code at Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

Teen Tuesday: Hour of Code at Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch

You Can Code (Ages 12 – 18) at Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch

Thursday, December 7

10:00 AM HSC Celebrates Hour of Code at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

11:30 AM – 5:00 PM Free Coding Games for Kids at Oil City Branch

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Drop-In Program: Introduction to CodeCombat at Blanchard Branch

3:00 PM Hour of Code at Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

4:00 PM Minecraft Hour of Code at North Caddo Branch

Secret Code Binary Bracelets at Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Friday, December 8

3:30 PM Build Your Name in Code at Hosston Branch, 15478 U.S. Hwy 71, Hosston

4:30 PM Code Your Way Through at West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

Hour of Code: CodeCombat at Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

Saturday, December 9

11:00 AM Hour of Code at Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue

Children and teens will have additional opportunities to learn about coding and computer science after Computer Science Education Week has ended. The Mooretown Branch, located at 4360 Hollywood Avenue, will hold programs on Tuesday, December 12 and Monday, December 18 to introduce children and teens to coding, robotics, and other STEAM concepts. Programs will start at 3:30 p.m. for children and at 4:30 p.m. for teens each day. In addition, the Hosston Branch will host another program featuring CodeCombat on Friday, December 15 at 4:00 p.m. for teens.

All program dates, times and location are subject to change. Registration may be required for some programs. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for more information on these and other Shreve Memorial Library programs.

About Code.org

Code.org is a 501c3 public non-profit dedicated to expanding participation in computer science and increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups. Its vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer programming. After launching in 2013, Code.org organized the Hour of Code campaign – which has introduced over 100 million students to computer science to date – and partnered with 70 public school districts nationwide to expand computer science programs. Code.org is supported by philanthropic donations from corporations, foundations and generous individuals, including Microsoft, Facebook, Infosys Foundation USA, Amazon, and others. For more information, please visit code.org

About Shreve Memorial Library

Shreve Memorial Library transforms Caddo Parish lives with resources, services and support to create a better world. Focusing on service priority areas of creating and maintaining young readers, stimulating imagination, providing lifelong learning, information fluency, and ready references, and informing citizens, Shreve Memorial Library's 21-branch system is maintained by a parish-wide property tax millage to support the informational, educational and recreational needs of its constituents. For more information, visit www.shreve-lib.org