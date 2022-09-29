Passenger fatally injured in crash named

An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital.

Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.

The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which media should direct further inquiries.