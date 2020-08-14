Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Patricia Ann David Morrell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. prior to service. Facemasks and social distancing will be required for your safety.



Patricia Ann David Morrell, age 85, left this earth on Monday August 10, 2020 after a short illness. Born the middle child of Grace Louise Prichard David and Alonzo Curtis David, in Shreveport, Louisiana on April 5, 1935.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Val Howard David, all of Shreveport. Her former husband and father of her only child, Kenneth Douglas Morrell, preceded her as well, June 2005.



She grew up in Shreveport and attended Fair Park High School. As newlyweds, she and Kenneth set out for adventure as his quest for employment took them to Odessa, Texas, where they lived for 25 years. While there, she worked as a bookkeeper alongside Ken for many years in their businesses: El Paso Service Station, Goldsmith Garage and Goldsmith Pump & Supply. After her return to Shreveport in the 70s, Patricia began working for Sears where she remained until her retirement in 2010.



Pat taught Sunday school in her younger years and was active in Eastern Star. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Shreveport. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed crocheting for many years until her eyesight made that impossible. Patricia was also a notary. She was a loyal and generous person.



The true joy of her life was her daughter, Tammy Dian. Together they had many adventures: shopping, decorating, cooking, traveling and talking on the phone daily. She also dearly loved her dog Breezy.



Surviving Patricia are her daughter Tammy Morrell Harris and husband Steve of Bossier City, her sister, Nancy Kinsel and husband Alton of Rockport, Texas; Step-grandson, Nicholas Harris and wife Lauren, and great-grands, Clara and Jacob of Alexandria, LA. In addition, a host of nieces and nephews also survive her.