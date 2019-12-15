Patricia Ann Fitzgerald Graham

1926-2019

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

Although Patricia Ann Fitzgerald Graham never wanted to miss anything (earned her FOMO status honestly), she decided reaching 90 was long enough to hang around, but she blessed her family with almost 3 more years before quietly passing away on July 29, 2019.

Pat was born to William and Hazel Fitzgerald on December 13, 1926 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She attended Cathedral High School where she enjoyed cheerleading and speech contests and graduated in 1944. She received a scholarship to attend St. Mary’s College, stayed for one year, then transferred to St. Catherine’s Nursing School of Creighton University as a US Cadet Nurse, graduating Registered Nurse in 1948.

On October 9, 1948 in Denver, Colorado, Pat married Charles S. Graham of Massachusetts, an officer in the USAF. Together they raised five children and lived in nine cities and two countries before settling in Bossier City, Louisiana after Charles’ retirement.

Beginning in 1969, Pat enjoyed 23 years as an RN. She was an ICU, Surgery and Recovery Nurse with Doctor’s Hospital, a Neonatal Nurse with Willis Knighton, a Recovery Nurse with Shreveport Surgical Center and a PACU with Highland Hospital. Although she retired in 1992, her entire life reflected her compassion as a caregiver, comforting and helping anyone in need.

Pat will always be remembered and cherished as an energetic, fun-loving, dedicated daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend! She treasured time with her family and never met a stranger. She enjoyed golf, bridge, bowling, cards, games and loved sharing her favorite recipes to satisfy any sweet tooth craving!

Pat is survived by her sister Kathleen Sweeney, two nieces, two nephews, and her children: Charles Graham of Texas, Maureen and her husband, Joe Stuka, of North Carolina, Theresa and her husband, John Baker, of Oklahoma, Chrisy and her husband, Kirk Hartstein, of Texas and John Graham of Louisiana. Also, thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, her daughter-in-law, Phyllis Kolanko Graham and brother-in-law, Edward Sweeney.

On August 3, 2019, a memorial mass was held in her church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and a memorial service in Park Pointe Village of Rock Hill, South Carolina, where she lived from 2006 until her death in 2019.

As a final family tribute to Mother, a memorial mass will be held in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 N. Market Street, Shreveport, Louisiana, on December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Hill Crest Memorial Park, 601 Highway 80, Haughton, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Research Hospital, or a charity of choice.