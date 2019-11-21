Patricia Johnston Ritchard Santiago

Bossier City, LA – Pattie was born May 3, 1956 in Homestead, Florida to TSgt Albert (Johnny) Johnston and Virginia Creech Johnston and passed away November 16, 2019 in Bossier City.

Pattie was predeceased by her father and sister, Marilyn Janet Johnston Prestridge. She is survived by her mother Virginia Johnston McRae and stepfather Walton (Mac) McRae; 2 sisters, Donna Johnston and Tom Still, and Kathy (Poppie) Johnston & Karla Sanders; 3 children: Johnny J. Ritchard of Chesapke, VA , Adam Ritchard and Sheila Wilson of Muskegon, MI; 9 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren; also the father of her children, Clayton Ritchard of Muskegon, MI; numerous nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to Dr. Becker and Dr. Sanjeevi Tivakaran; Nurse Heather and Robin 3rd floor Willis Knighton Bossier.