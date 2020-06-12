Patricia Laytham

Patricia Laytham, 43, passed away on Monday February 10, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1976. She was the daughter of Rose Dulaney and Gerald Laytham.



She will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter and cousin. Patricia was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was taken from us way too early. The Lord granted her wings to her.



She is survived by: her mother; Rose Dulaney of Jefferson, TX, her father; Gerald Laytham of Clearwater, Florida; her son, Brandon Tyler Craig of Georgia (where he is currently stationed with the United States Air Force);; aunt; Gloria Humphreys (Dave) of Columbus, South Carolina; uncle; Robert J. Dulaney, Sr. (Rene) of Bossier City, LA; aunt, Linda Collins (Les) of Skiatook, Oklahoma; aunt; Georgia Brummett of Bossier City, LA ; grandmother, Pat Roth of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; grandfather, Gary Hartman of Kernerville, North Carolina and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceding her in death were her grandparents (George E. Dulaney, Jr. and JoAnn Romano Dulaney).



Services for Patricia Laytham will be June 13, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 425 McCormick St. Bossier City, La. 71111. Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m., with mass following at 1:00 p.m.