Haughton, LA- Patricia (Pat) Bristow Williams, 80, of Haughton, Louisiana, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Bossier City, LA after a lengthy illness. She was born April 17, 1940 in Wichita Falls, Texas, to the late Harry Elmen Bristow and Cora Pearl Wingrove Bristow.



Left behind to honor her memory are two daughters, Vicki Williams Temple and husband Terry of Haughton, LA, Karen Williams Hall and husband Dale, of Shreveport, LA, her son, Timmy Dale Williams and wife Cindy, of Haughton, LA, grandsons, Shawn Temple of Haughton, LA, Cody Temple, and wife Amanda, of Haughton, LA, Logan Hall of Shreveport, LA, granddaughter, Kelsey Hall of Nashville, TN and great-grandchildren, Micah, Makena, and Maddox Temple all of Haughton, LA.

She is also survived by her sister, Pearl Bristow of Eunice, LA, and her brother, Burl Bristow and wife Pat, of Stonewall, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Pat was a long-time resident of Haughton, Louisiana where she has lived since 1962. Prior to living in Haughton, she lived in Vivian, LA. In her early years, she was primarily a homemaker, but later worked for the Bossier Parish School Board as a school bus driver and retired after many years. She also worked for Home Interiors, Inc. as a sales representative. After retirement from the school board, she continued to work. At the time of her death, Pat was still employed in the Advising Center at Bossier Parish Community College.

Pat loved to travel, and enjoyed many trips with her children and grandchildren. She loved to play the piano for her church, she loved her work family at BPCC, and loved her family with all her heart. She was nurturing, caring, and a wonderful mother, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend to all. She accepted Christ as her Savior as a young girl and began playing the piano for her church in Trees, LA at the tender age of 11. After moving to Haughton, she began attending First Baptist Church of Princeton and became their pianist almost immediately. She played the piano for the church until death. She was loved by all that knew her and her sweet, sweet spirit will be missed by all.

A chapel service will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m., May 18, 2020 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA with graveside services immediately following at Haughton Cemetery, Hwy 157, Haughton, LA. Bro. Darrell Cooper, pastor of FBC Princeton will be officiating the service.

Honoring Pat as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Shawn Temple, Cody Temple, and Logan Hall, her sons-in-law Terry Temple and Dale Hall, and her dear friend Troy Keith, Worship Leader at FBC Princeton.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ted Warren, Dr. Michael Walton, and Dr. Nihar Patel for the care and compassion they have given our mama for the last four years while she battled congestive heart failure, pulmonary fibrosis, and intestinal bleeds. A special thank you to Intensive Specialists Hospital for allowing us to be with mom for her last days.

Pat dearly loved her church. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Princeton, 1298 Princeton Road, Princeton, LA 71067.