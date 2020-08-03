Bossier City, LA – Patricia “Pat” Rhynehart Metzelaars was born on September 13, 1940, in a small house in the woods of Farmerville, Louisiana while her father was away serving in World War II. She peacefully passed away July 28, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. A graveside service with Reverend Fred Wideman of FUMC Minden, was held at the Mausoleum at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.



Pat was raised in Jones Mill, a small community in Arkansas. She spent her school days at Magnet Cove in Malvern, Arkansas, and later attended Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas. During college she transferred to nursing school in Hot Springs, Arkansas where she met her husband of 55 years, Jim Metzelaars. Upon finishing school, they moved to Missouri for Jim to attend nurse anesthetist school. After his graduation, they moved their family – by then including two daughters – to Shreveport, Louisiana.



Pat spent her life serving others. She absolutely loved caring for Geriatrics and spent the majority of her nursing career as the Director of Nursing at Virginia Hall Nursing Home. She was well known for treating the residents and her co-workers as one big extended family.

Pat, also known asNona to her grandchildren, had many hobbies. She was constantly reading, crocheting, knitting, working in her yard, doing mission work, and traveling the United States and Europe. Her favorite pastime was serving others. She and Jim spent over 25 years serving the country of Haiti. They founded A Labor of Love, which worked closely with a group of Nuns from Mother Teresa’s organization in Port Au Prince, Haiti.



They then transitioned to Christian Mission of Pignon, which served Pignon, Haiti. Their organization was instrumental in building a medical clinic, school, expanding the Haitian power grid to a small town, and expanding the hospital. They also organized the sending of countless boxes of medical supplies and equipment everyweek to Pignon. Through these missions, Jim and Pat made many lifelong friends. They truly loved Haiti and the work they did there.



Jim and Pat later settled in Minden, Louisiana, where Pat found a new passion serving her own community. She was active in the United Christian Assistance Program and in the Ramp Ministry at First Methodist Church Minden, where she was a faithful member.

Nona loved spending time with her grandchildren and was known for sewing countless outfits for them when they were young.



Even though Lewy Body Dementia robbed our Mom, Nona, and friend of her mind, she was still known to walk the halls of Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home and be the nurse in charge!



Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Metzelaars, and by her parents, Aaron and Joyce Allen Rhynehart. She is survived by daughters Leslie Metzelaars McEachern (Leroy Dickerson) and Christie Metzelaars Ruple (Todd); sister Brenda Frost; grandchildren Britney McEachern Hawbaker (J.D.), Aaron McEachern (Kaitlyn), Jordan Ruple Newell (Trent), and Peyton Ruple Brown (Jared); great-grandchildren Ryleigh Hawbaker, Emery and Sawyer McEachern, William and Emilia Newell; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The familywould like to thank the staff at Pilgrim Manor for allowing her to “run the show” and also the staff of WK North 5 West.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to FUMC Minden Mission Fund 903 Broadway Minden, LA 71055 or Promise For Haiti P.O. Box 664 Belmont, NC 28012.

