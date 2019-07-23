Patricia Thorn Holland

Bossier City, LA – Memorial services for Patricia Thorn Holland of Bossier City will be held Wednesday, 24 July, at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton. Visitation is from 1 – 2:30 with service to follow at 2:30.

Patricia passed away on Thursday, 18 July.

She was born 14 July 1945 in Delhi, LA, to Commodor and Allie Thorn. She is preceded in death by her husband, Brian Allen Holland, mother and father, sister, Pauline Howington, and brother, C.R. Thorn.

She is survived by their daughter, Alicia Holland, of Bossier City, LA and Doha, Qatar. She is also survived by sisters, Nadine Riechman, of Benton, LA, Gay Heath of Mena, AR, and Mavis McBride of Columbia, SC, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Patricia was an accomplished and awarded gardener and avid fisherwoman. She was a graduate of Bossier High School and worked for many years at Crystal Oil Company. She is also survived by lifelong dear friends, Wanda Witt Cushing of Shreveport, LA, and Joyce Rainwater Rose, of CA, and a willful Pug, Marilyn.