Paul Duncil, Sr.

Mr. Paul Duncil, Sr., 89, passed away July 13, 2020, in Shreveport, LA. A Memorial service is scheduled at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 23, the Boone Funeral Home, 2156 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111.



Paul was born on July 11, 1931, in Daisy, KY, to Boyd and Nell Duncil. Paul proudly served in the United States Army and Air Force for 20 years, working as a combat engineer in the army, and a combat arms training & maintenance instructor in the air force. In 1974, Paul became a resident of Louisiana, and he lived with his family in Bossier City for 46 years.



Paul was a loving father, a faithful husband, and a dedicated friend to everyone who knew him. When he was not actively enjoying time with his family, Paul loved to spend time outdoors, fishing, hunting, and working on home projects.



He is survived by his three sons, Mike, Kenneth, and Paul, Jr. and his two daughters, Pauline and Laura, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose.