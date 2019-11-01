Paula Jones Masters Cantrell Hassell

Celebration of life service for Paula Jones Masters Cantrell Hassell will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, Bossier City, Louisiana, on Fr i d ay, November 1, 2019. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am and the service will be held at 11:00 am.

Paula was a retired Registered Nurse. She enjoyed a long and successful career while raising her family, and touched the lives of countless other families through her work at Schumpert Medical Center, Grace Home, and as a volunteer with the Red Cross and LSU School of Medicine.

She had many passions, including dancing and socializing at the VFW and the Bossier City Council on Aging. Her large and active circle of friends included the “Friends Forever” group, formed more than 30 years ago.

She was reunitedwith her parents, brother, sister, her husbands, Reuben Masters and Bill Cantrell, grandson Thomas Dungan, a great-grandson, Jason McQuestion, and son-in-law Thomas Dungan She is survived by her husband, Jack Hassell, her children; Steve Masters (wife Susan), Thomas Masters (wife Kathy), Susan Dungan, Teresa Masters and Carrie Hart (husband Greg) as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

If desired, memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church.

The familywould like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Sai Konduru and the staff at WK North CCU for their expert care and compassion