Pauline Cathryn Walden

Bossier City, LA – Graveside Services for Pauline Cathryn Walden, 102, of Bossier City, LA will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 W. Swan Lake Road, Bossier City, LA 71111. Officiating will be Brother Tommy Patton of Cypress Baptist Church.

Mrs. Walden was born February 10, 1917 in Urania, LA and passed away October 13, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. Mrs. Walden was totally dedicated to her family and always put them first and foremost in her life. She was a consummate homemaker, enjoyed her crossword and jigsaw puzzles, southern gospel music and loved family gatherings.

Preceding Mrs. Walden in death were her parents, Richard and Frances Higdon Mixon; her husband, John Henry Walden and her siblings, Mickey Harris, Faye Tucker, R.G. Mixon, Tam Ross, Bob Mixon and Jim Mixon.

Left to cherish her sweet memory are her two sons, Dickie Walden and his wife, Sharon of Bossier City, LA and David P. Walden and his wife, Diane of Benton, LA; sister, Betty Skinner of Converse, LA; nieces, Martha Bush, Patsy Holder and Melinda Baker; her three grandchildren and their spouses, John and Stacy Walden, Sunny and Troy Austin and Amanda and Lance Parker; and most of all, her five great grandchildren, Christian Walden, Sydney and Ty Parker, Luke and Kate Austin.

Honoring Mrs. Walden as pallbearers will be Bryan Chase, Lance Parker, Steve Blalock, John Walden, Ty Parker and Troy Austin.