Paving to begin on extension of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway trail

Contractors are scheduled to begin paving on the southern extension of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway multi-purpose trail Monday, Nov. 8, with plans calling for work to start on the section between Colleen and the 90-degree curve west of Parkway High School.



Arthur Ray Teague will be open during the construction, but shoulder closures are expected in the work areas. Motorists are asked to be aware of workers and equipment when driving through the construction area.



Work on the $1.3 million southern extension, a project covering approximately 2.4 miles, is being funded by the Red River Waterway Commission.