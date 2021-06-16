PAW Patrol ™ Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” in Bossier City The Pack is back and on a roll to Brookshire Grocery Arena October 30 & 31

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live!

“The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production. The PAW Patrol is back and on a

roll in person and LIVE on stage! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the

road and they are ready to roll to Bossier City. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated

animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon,

embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity

to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance. Tickets for all 4 performances are on sale June

25 and can be purchased at pawpatrollive.com.



In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a

big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern,

it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and

discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor

Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate

adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills,

problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too

small!



PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories

and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater. Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW

Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an

unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging

audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map

and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!