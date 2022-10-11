Paws in the Park 2022

Real Estate to the Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to mobilizing the

community to address the plight of homeless pets through fundraising and

education efforts is proudly partnered with Louisiana REALTORS® to host our 7th

Annual Paws in the Park event.



The event is open to the general public and will be held October 15th, 2022 from

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Riverpark Church (the old Hamel’s Amusement Park)

located at 3232 E. 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71105.



This day of family fun is a FUNdraiser to benefit local animal rescue organizations,

foster groups, and other animal advocacy groups. Come out and meet local animal

rescues, foster groups, and adoptable animals looking for new loving homes!



Our event will feature Food Trucks, a Raffle area with awesome prizes, Kid Zone

with playground, inflatables & face painting! We will also have vendors, a cake

walk, a pet costume contest, & much more!



Admission is $1 per person. Event tickets will be for sale for $1 each and can be

used for raffle items, drinks, cake walk, and admission. Branded merchandise will

also be available for sale. A pet costume contest will be at 1:00 PM on the Main

Stage with prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd places. Contest will be judged by special

guests of Title Sponsor Louisiana REALTORS®. Master of Ceremonies will be local

radio personality and animal lover, Jay Michaels of Q97.3 Radio.



Local news and radio personalities will also be on site. Please feel free to bring

your well-behaved, vaccinated, and leashed pets.



We can’t wait to see you there!